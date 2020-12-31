The Air and Space Museum provides a touching blast from the past for an astronaut.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to take our minds off any negativity, and focus on the positive, uplifting stories around us. Today, that positivity comes to us from the National Air and Space Museum. Today at 1pm, they are airing a virtual program with astronaut Kjell Lindgren, where he answers questions from students and teachers.

The Museum had a special surprise in store for Lindgren when they brought his 8th grade calculus teacher on the program. It was a touching moment that led him to express his appreciation for all teachers and the work that they do.

Special thanks to Allison Mitchell at the Air and Space Museum for sharing this with us. If you'd like to see the full program with astronaut Kjell Lindgren, check out the National Air and Space Museum's YouTube channel and Facebook page at 1pm.

