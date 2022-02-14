Fairfax County students help non-verbal elementary students thrive in the classroom

A school club in Fairfax County is connecting high school students with elementary school students who are nonverbal.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Students at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia are using their coding skills to help elementary students who are non-verbal to better communicate.

“Our elementary school students who use communication devices have their high school buddies that they communicate with over zoom,” said instructor Mary Beth Fleming.

Club members from Thomas Jefferson High School meet on Sundays to brainstorm and come up with their games, then spend a couple of hours coding to bring their vision to life.

Every Wednesday afternoon, the students from the assistive technology club then meet with various elementary school students, as they practice using basic nouns, pronouns, and verbs to create short, simple sentences on their device.

“When children or anyone is learning how to communicate, being able to have different opportunities for them to communicate using the same words that we use all the time is wildly important,” said Mary Beth Fleming.

"This club introduced me to a new type of coding that was different from class. It was different languages that were used to make websites and it’s just a fun way to actively help people and make cool games. It was really interactive and a very practical way to learn and to directly help people," said Thomas Jefferson High School student Vivian Denny.

"Today we were playing a game where they see an image covered up and they get to say numbers to remove the squares and then slowly they try to guess which image is behind the squares. Today the theme of the images were different rooms in a house," said Denny.

Many of the TJ students have been a part of the club for two or three years, and have watched the younger students grow and improve over time.

"The point of all those activities with the students is just to get them to practice using their communication devices so they can build up their muscle memory when clicking on the squares so they can build up their communications," said Denny.

"These weekly meetings are at the heart of the TJ Assistive Technology (AT) Club. The club’s goal is to foster communication in a fun interactive way through games, activities, and reading. For the Freedom Hill students, it’s an opportunity to practice on their devices in a relaxed setting. For the TJ students, it’s a chance to create games and learn coding tools such as HTML and JavaScript. For both sides, it’s the special connections made that leave the most lasting impact," a school spokesperson shared online.

The goal for each non-verbal student is different, based on their Individual Educational Plan. Some students rely solely on their devices, while others are able to say a few words verbally.

"We definitely see a very clear indication that circus is when they start saying phrases randomly on their own so we can really see if they are building their confidence to speak not with a prompt they are displaying on the screen but whatever they want to say so that’s a really great sign," said Denny.