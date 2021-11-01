The X Games meet the Red Line in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes courtesy of Washingtonian Problems on Twitter, who shared this video of a man riding a canoe down an escalator with the caption "Imagine doing this at Wheaton, Woodley Park, or Dupont Circle?"

Anyone familiar with the Wheaton, Woodley Park, or Dupont Circle Metro stations knows how tall their escalators are. All three of those escalators are higher than everyone on Snoop Dogg's tour bus. This clip would have gone from "creative" to "tragic."

I don't care how bored you are during the pandemic. Do not try this. Ever. You're better than this. Your canoe is better than this. We don't want to see either one of you get broken to pieces for "likes" and "shares." This isn't "Cool Runnings." Find someplace else to try out for the Jamaican Bobsled Team.

Imagine doing this at Wheaton, Woodley Park, or Dupont Circle 💀pic.twitter.com/sroqMUZiC8 — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) January 10, 2021

The original video is allegedly from a shopping center in Atlanta. That makes it the Most DC Thing because as the tweet implies, the mere thought of doing it on one of our Mount Everest escalators in the DMV would never happen. There are much less elaborate ways to go to the emergency room. Plus, canoes and kayaks aren't cheap. Take that foolishness to the X Games and keep it far away from Metro!