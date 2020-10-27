Barrett confirmation: The hypocrisy of this moment will live on | Reese's Final Thought

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, ending a saga began with the denial of Merrick Garland.

WASHINGTON — In March of 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the seat left vacant on the Supreme Court following the death of Antonin Scalia.

Serving two decades as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Garland earned a sterling reputation as judicial moderate and centrist, the American Bar Association's highest rating and bipartisan respect. Republicans themselves suggested him as an acceptable choice, should a seat open on the high court. So, it was surprising when a Republican-controlled Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, refused to hold a hearing or vote on his nomination, saying that a sitting president shouldn’t be allowed to fill the void in an election year. His nomination lasted eight months and, true to their word, Republicans never afforded him any part of the process.

Monday night, Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the nation’s 115th Justice to the Supreme Court, making her the fifth woman to serve in the Court's history, and the first Justice since 1869 to be confirmed without bipartisan support.

In one of the most blatant displays of hypocrisy I can recall, Republicans powered through her nomination, taking a little more than a month to seat her just days before an election.

Why would Senator McConnell go back on his word, confirming her, even as citizens are right now voting? To cement a conservative majority on the court, choosing power over procedure. Creating for themselves an opportunity to shape democracy, and our society, as they see fit. Not as we do.

Joe Biden has been asked frequently about court packing, installing more judges, should he be elected. This is an amusing question that only seems relevant because we've seen a complete destruction of our political norms and traditions.

It's not Biden's past behavior that puts packing the court on the table, its the behavior of Congress since the stunning refusal to seat Merrick Garland. In essence, he's being asked if he'll play by rules by the very people who refused to.

It's even more humorous considering we've seen how little past promises and proclamations mean to our elected officials -- with respect to this issue alone.

But wheels turn, and by these steps, Republicans have forfeited their right to question any actions Democrats take upon becoming the majority. Which leaves me with a question for them: Was it worth it?