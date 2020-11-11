x
Amsterdam Falafelshop recreates the Adams Morgan experience with mannequins | Most DC Thing

An Adams Morgan restaurant finds a safe way to replicate their usual pre-COVID crowds in our Most D.C. Thing
Credit: Andrew Beaujon / Washingtonian Magazine
A popular eatery replicates the Adams Morgan experience minus the people who can’t hold their liquor.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from the popular eatery Amsterdam Falafelshop in Adams Morgan. Due to COVID-19 capacity restriction affecting the amount of bar hopping patrons allowed in the building at once, owner Arianne Bennett added mannequins to replicate the feeling of customers filling the small space adding toppings to their freshly made falafels.
Stand by Your Mannequin at Amsterdam Falafelshop in Adams Morgan
So far, 2020 hasn't been good for a lot-but its been a great year for mannequins. The human dolls are popular placeholders in restaurants and stadiums that are partially emptied by Covid capacity restrictions.
Washingtonian |Nov 10, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because only in Adams Morgan is having elbow room considered more surreal than mannequins in a falafel shop. That part of town is known for attracting crowds so it makes sense as crazy as it sounds. The mannequins still don’t have names, but Amsterdam Falafelshop is accepting suggestions on its social media accounts. My suggestion? K-Ci and JoJo.

