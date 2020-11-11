WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes from the popular eatery Amsterdam Falafelshop in Adams Morgan. Due to COVID-19 capacity restriction affecting the amount of bar hopping patrons allowed in the building at once, owner Arianne Bennett added mannequins to replicate the feeling of customers filling the small space adding toppings to their freshly made falafels.

So far, 2020 hasn't been good for a lot-but its been a great year for mannequins. The human dolls are popular placeholders in restaurants and stadiums that are partially emptied by Covid capacity restrictions.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because only in Adams Morgan is having elbow room considered more surreal than mannequins in a falafel shop. That part of town is known for attracting crowds so it makes sense as crazy as it sounds. The mannequins still don’t have names, but Amsterdam Falafelshop is accepting suggestions on its social media accounts. My suggestion? K-Ci and JoJo.