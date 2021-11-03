Republican opposition of the COVID relief plan makes no sense | Hear Me Out

As President Biden gets set to sign the COVID relief package, the question must be asked: Why didn't any Republicans support it?

WASHINGTON — On Friday, President Joe Biden will sign the COVID relief package approved by Congress. Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, its approval has been hailed as a huge win for the president, but it’s really a win for the American people. The stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits will provide relief and security to millions. And let’s not forget the billions of dollars that will be going into coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution, as well as monies earmarked to help restaurants and other businesses stay afloat. Now that this relief is finally here, we can all breathe a little easier.

But hear me out.

What’s troubling in this is that not one Republican in either house of Congress voted for it.

They stood unified against it, even though their opposition makes no sense. An overwhelming majority of Americans, including their own constituents, wanted it, so politically, a no vote makes no sense. They voted just last year for a similar package, which Democrats voted in favor of, by the way, so their arguments about it now make no sense.

It appears their only goal was denying President Biden and Democrats a win, and if America gets left out in the cold in the process, then so be it.