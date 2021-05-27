'We look forward to a fantastic summer' | DC museums reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up in D.C., WUSA9 looked into how the tourism industry plans to move forward in the District.

WASHINGTON — Many people are excited to get away this Memorial Day weekend, especially now that people can travel again.

The nonprofit organization Destination D.C. is also expecting an increase in travelers to the city.

"There are still free things to do in D.C. so this really has been our opportunity to really deliver that message. I feel very confident about what the future is going to hold. Obviously, international travel will be slower to return until we open up the borders but for the most part, we are focused on domestic visitation and we look forward to a fantastic summer," said Theresa Belpulsi, the Vice President of Tourism with Destination D.C.

The museums and monuments always draw tourists to the D.C. area and many of them will be back open this Memorial Day weekend.

The Smithsonian will reopen 10 of its museums throughout the summer, marking a full reopening of the Smithsonian since closing to the public in March 2020.

Each of the locations will open on a staggered schedule from June through August. The museums will also reopen with added safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have family or friends visiting the D.C. area this Memorial Day weekend, it is a good idea to preplan because many of the museums require visitors to reserve free, timed-entry passes before arriving.

"In 2019, we saw close to 25 million visitors which was our record year of visitation, and that was a mix between domestic and international visitors. So, you can imagine we took about a 70% hit when it came to the pandemic," said Theresa Belpulsi with Destination D.C.

According to Tourism Economics, visitor spending in D.C. went down more than $6 billion last year. That meant, the district lost about $477 million in tax revenue from visitor spending.

"Getting back to it, it’s one of the largest economic drivers into the city. You think about the hotels, restaurants, meetings and conventions that we have here in the city. It all thrives and it is a major driver into the city itself so we are happy to get it back on board again and kickstart the economy for D.C.," said Belpulsi.

