693 days later, Alex Smith returns to the field | Most DC Thing

Alex Smith makes a comeback as quarterback for the Washington Football Team from the injure he endured almost two years ago.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of the Washington Football Team.

It was 693 days ago that Alex Smith suffered what should have been a career-ending injury. An injury that saw him undergo 17 surgeries and an infection that had doctors seriously considering amputation. I’m sure he also dealt with some serious self-doubt while going through the months of rehab.

But the competitor in him wouldn’t be denied.

The way he walked onto the field yesterday, you would have thought the last two years hadn’t happened. That’s how calm he looked and how sure of himself he seemed. The rest of us on the other hand immediately tightened all the way up. Turns out we had nothing to worry about, and thanks to the team’s offensive line, we know he can take a hit.

He didn’t finish with good numbers, and the team, being who they are, couldn’t give us the "Cinderella" ending we were looking for but, the stats really don’t matter. We saw a winner in action.

With attendance restrictions in place, he couldn’t get the cheers he deserved from the fans, but he got a standing ovation from the people that count-- his family, and social media love from everybody else.

Congratulations on your comeback Alex and thank you for the inspiration!