Washington Football Team's Alex Smith shows resilience after injury | It's a DC Thing

Smith's hard work has paid off.

WASHINGTON — Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover from difficulties. Or, in words of that great philosopher, Rocky Balboa: "It's the ability to take the hits, and keep moving forward."

On November 18, 2018, Alex Smith took a hit that should have ended his career, but his resilience kept him moving.

He endured eight operations in 10 days. He also suffered an infection that threatened to take his leg, and maybe even his life.

Healing from surgery, he dealt with doubts -- both his own, and those of people telling him maybe it was time to give up the game.

His hard work paid off though, and Alex made it back to the field -- where he had us feeling like parents watching the kid drive off alone in the family car for the first time.

He kept moving forward because that's what we do here, we keep it moving.