Enjoying the view from above in DC | Most DC Thing

A beautiful photo reminds us how nice it is to come home in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC thing comes to us from AMPowley on Reddit who posted this gorgeous picture with the headline "Life Pro Tip: Always choose left window seat when arriving in DC!"

Look at that view! In a year where most of us haven't been traveling, or even getting out much, it's nice to see a reminder of just how beautiful the nation's capital is. We're all living vicariously through this traveler right now. 

It's pretty from the ground, but nothing beats that aerial view. I wish I had one of those jet packs from "The Mandolorian" so I could see it anytime I want. It's almost worth risking setting off the Federal air space alerts.

I need to know what type of phone this person has. This looks like a postcard! Any time I've tried to take a picture from a plane it looks like I'm looking through dirty glasses. Shout out to whomever cleaned the windows before this flight.

LPT: Always choose left window seat when arriving in DC! from washingtondc

This is the Most DC Thing because the DC skyline is one of a kind. It's always a nice sight whether you're on a flight returning home or looking at it from a rooftop. If you're doing either of those things this weekend, be careful. Thank you for the window seat tip AMPowley.

If you see a "Most D.C. Thing" reach out to Reese Waters on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram and don't forget to use the hashtag #MostDCThing.

