A beautiful photo reminds us how nice it is to come home in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC thing comes to us from AMPowley on Reddit who posted this gorgeous picture with the headline "Life Pro Tip: Always choose left window seat when arriving in DC!"

Look at that view! In a year where most of us haven't been traveling, or even getting out much, it's nice to see a reminder of just how beautiful the nation's capital is. We're all living vicariously through this traveler right now.

It's pretty from the ground, but nothing beats that aerial view. I wish I had one of those jet packs from "The Mandolorian" so I could see it anytime I want. It's almost worth risking setting off the Federal air space alerts.

I need to know what type of phone this person has. This looks like a postcard! Any time I've tried to take a picture from a plane it looks like I'm looking through dirty glasses. Shout out to whomever cleaned the windows before this flight.

This is the Most DC Thing because the DC skyline is one of a kind. It's always a nice sight whether you're on a flight returning home or looking at it from a rooftop. If you're doing either of those things this weekend, be careful. Thank you for the window seat tip AMPowley.