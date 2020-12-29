Church of the Holy Comforter's drive-thru nativity featuring live animals raises thousands of dollars for the local community.

VIENNA, Va. — It's time for my Get Uplifted segment, a time to take our minds off anything negative and focus on the positive stories around us that make us smile. Today that positivity comes from the Church of the Holy Comforter in Vienna, Virginia, which raised over $2,600 in donations during its drive-thru live Nativity event on December 19. The money that was raised goes back to the community over the course of the year for food, shelter, and local support services.

For the drive-thru Nativity, costumed church volunteers and live animals were spread throughout the church parking lot. The story of the first Christmas was told in six scenes, beginning with the angel Gabriel visiting Mary to tell her that she will soon be with child. It ended with the Nativity scene featuring Jesus in a manger surrounded by Mary, Joseph, an angel, the three wise men, and several animals.

This looks incredible! Thank you to Patti Boerger for letting us know about the event. This is a very fun, creative, and socially distant way to tell the story of Christmas.

