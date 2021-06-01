A local sanitation worker takes the party with him through the streets of DC in today’s Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted, where we take a step back from all of the negativity around us, and focus on the positive things that make us smile. Today, that positivity comes from our own Annie Yu. While leaving work yesterday, Annie saw a man dancing his heart out while on the job and posted a clip to Instagram.

The man in the video, Keith Coates, saw it and reached out to Annie, telling her how surprised he was when his barber showed it to him. Keith said that music and dancing is how he gets through his work day, and with this pandemic he has to carry the party with him.

Coates also left a comment on the post, saying “Glad I was able to give out my positive energy. I have a lot to be thankful for and so does everyone. Don’t worry about the things that you don’t have, be grateful for the things that you do have, and then you too will find your party. Thanks for the love everyone.”



Thank you, Keith, for sharing your positivity and wonderful spirit with us this morning! Also, for anyone wondering, Keith says he was listening to Backyard Band in that video.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

