A special parade is held for a young fan of Jeeps, and a soldier surprises his mother for the holidays.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, where we take a step back to let go of any negativity and focus on the positive stories out there. We know 2020 has been a terrible year all around, but there have still been so many moments which were great and made us smile this year.

Despite all the unprecedented challenges, the human spirit has persevered. So today, we’re bringing you two stories to get you uplifted.

The first story comes from Hedgesville, West Virginia, where an event called Jeeps for Georgie took place. Georgie is a 4 year old boy spending his last Christmas with his family as he's battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma. His favorite thing in the world is Jeeps, and over 1.2 thousand Jeeps took part in the ride to make Georgie smile.

Our second story is from Phoenix, Arizona, where a mom named Kathy O'Leary thought she would be celebrating the holidays without her son Max who serves in the Air Force… But she was in for a surprise when she answered a knock at her front door. She thought it was her food delivery, but instead, it was an early Christmas present.

She hadn't seen Max in nearly six months until that surprise.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you!

