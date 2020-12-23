Union Temple Baptist Church finds a creative way to keep their holiday tradition of giving going

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a moment to take a step back, take your mind off any negativity, and focus on the stories that bring a smile to your face. Today, that smile comes courtesy of Deacon DeShawn McMillan of Union Temple Baptist Church in Southeast DC. Deacon McMillian told WUSA9 that every year Union Temple hosts a Christmas Community Day celebration for 200 to 300 children. Thanks to COVID-19 they had to change their plans. Since they could not safely host that many people this year, they brought Christmas to the people, delivering toys to children with their Union Temple Baptist Church Christmas Motorcade.

The DC Fire Department led the 9-car motorcade through Southeast and Northeast DC. The church was able to assist ten families, providing 30 kids with toys, food baskets, arts and crafts bags, and bikes.

Thank you to Deacon McMillan, Union Temple Baptist Church, and the DC Fire Department for keeping this holiday tradition of service going despite being in the middle of a pandemic. The community appreciates their commitment to keeping this event going despite the unique challenges they faced this year.



