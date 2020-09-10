The most courteous 2nd grader you'll ever see is today's Most DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us courtesy of Gabrielaaaaaa on Twitter, who posted a tweet that says, “My 2nd grade student asks me if I’m ok almost every day” with a screenshot of her student asking her if she is OK, along with what did she eat for breakfast.” The tweet has over 21,000 likes as of Friday morning.

Wow! Even this kid’s DMs are adorable. That child is a future humanitarian. Or at the very least, joining the Peace Corps. You either have this kind of spirit or you don’t. Second grade me was tying people’s shoelaces together and waiting for them to trip and fall.

Guess who never joined the Peace Corps?

my 2nd grade student asks me if I’m ok almost every day 🥺🤧 pic.twitter.com/rHEq0JZ81d — Gabrielaaaaaa (@Cova_Gab) October 7, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing for every sentimental reason imaginable. Plus, Gabrielaaaaaa is a teacher based here in D.C., which means her student is from the area. We raise our kids right in D.C.!

Some of us.

The rest of y’all, this is something to aspire to.