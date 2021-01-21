x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

8 year-old Maryland activist, Cavanaugh Bell, introduces Justin Timberlake during 'Celebrating America'

A boy from Maryland with a giving spirit got the chance to shine on a national stage in today's Get Uplifted.
Credit: Cool & Dope

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! A time to take our minds off the negativity all around us and focus on the positive – the stories that lift us up! 

This morning, the good news comes from Cavanaugh Bell, an 8-year-old boy from Gaithersburg, Md, who has made headlines with his anti-bullying activism and his grassroots-organizing campaign called "Love is Greater Than COVID," that has delivered care packages to hundreds of families in need during the pandemic.

As a result of his charitable work, Cavanaugh was selected to take part in last night’s primetime Inaugural television special, “Celebrating America,” providing a memorable introduction for a performance by Justin Timberlake.

The Inaugural Committee could not have made a better choice. 

Cavanaugh Bell's compassion, positivity and amazing work ethic are symbolic of what the country will need to take on the challenges that lie ahead for this new administration. 

Young Cavanagh is already setting a beautiful example for us all through his actions.

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you! 

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Charlie Brotman returns to announce the inaugural parade | Get Uplifted

RELATED: DC artist creates a MLK tribute out of clothing | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Officer Eugene Goodman may be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Joe Biden's rescue dog to receive an 'Indoguration' ceremony | Get Uplifted