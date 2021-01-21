A boy from Maryland with a giving spirit got the chance to shine on a national stage in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! A time to take our minds off the negativity all around us and focus on the positive – the stories that lift us up!

This morning, the good news comes from Cavanaugh Bell, an 8-year-old boy from Gaithersburg, Md, who has made headlines with his anti-bullying activism and his grassroots-organizing campaign called "Love is Greater Than COVID," that has delivered care packages to hundreds of families in need during the pandemic.

As a result of his charitable work, Cavanaugh was selected to take part in last night’s primetime Inaugural television special, “Celebrating America,” providing a memorable introduction for a performance by Justin Timberlake.

The Inaugural Committee could not have made a better choice.

Cavanaugh Bell's compassion, positivity and amazing work ethic are symbolic of what the country will need to take on the challenges that lie ahead for this new administration.

Young Cavanagh is already setting a beautiful example for us all through his actions.

Cavanaugh Bell is the America I want pic.twitter.com/JEb3ceeWgj — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 21, 2021

