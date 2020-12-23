2020 felt like one of the longest years of our lives | Reese's Final Thought

As the year comes to a close, we can look back, and ahead.

WASHINGTON — We’re fast approaching the end of 2020. A year that at times has felt like one of the longest or our lives. A testing period filled with moments that pulled and twisted at the very fabric of our society. A pulling and twisting that found its way onto our streets, and into our homes.

Starting out like any other, we began to learn what 2020 was going to be about on March 7th. That was day that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that COVID had made its way to the District and life as we knew it changed seemingly overnight.

We were introduced to masks and social distancing, remote work and schooling. We learned who was essential. We learned that we could adapt to living virtually. When our world was upended, we rallied together, neighbors leaning on one another for support. We found a strength we didn’t know we had.

In late May, the death of George Floyd brought a summer of hope, and discontent. Protesters, almost all peaceful, filled our streets, marching for civil rights, proclaiming, Black Lives Matter. The demonstrations were met with a variety of responses. Everything from calls of solidarity, understanding, and roads being renamed, to federal troops on our streets and tear gas in the air. We watched a helicopter buzz American citizen’s, and we saw a man open his home to a group of strangers. Sheltering them, offering what protections he could, earning him the title of hero. This year brought us what has been called the election of our lives. The reverberations of which are still being felt both locally and nationally, and will be for months, if not years, to come.

2020 brought us a change 87 years in the making. After decades of defiance by the owner and passionate fan base, our football team has officially retired its name, and the imagery that goes along with it. And contrary to what some thought would happen; the sun is still rising, and football is still being played.

We’re eight days away from the ball dropping in Times Square, closing out the old and beginning the new. Like every new year, 2021 gives us an opportunity to begin again. I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to taking it.