WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of The Go-Go Museum & Café, which announced the finalists and categories for the 2020 Go-Go Awards, highlighting the best of the best in Go-Go music.
The awards ceremony will be streaming live this Sunday, November 22, at 7:00 p.m., ET. Nominees across 24 categories will be up for awards highlighting every facet of the genre. There's even a category spotlighting Go-Go's expansion into other cities such as Miami, Atlanta, and Richmond, Virginia.
This is the Most D.C. Thing because Go-Go is the official music of Washington, D.C. As in "lawmakers put it on the books" official. Its impact on this region cannot be overstated.
This is also the Most D.C. Thing because it's been a year of challenges for the Go-Go community thanks to the impact of COVID-19. Go-Go bands have had to find creative ways to keep the beat going without many live venue options. In true D.C. fashion, that didn't stop these talented musicians from doing what they love. This Sunday, the 2020 Go-Go Awards will celebrate them, their spirit, and the culture. Check out WUSA9.com to find out how to RSVP to watch live.
