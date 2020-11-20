Go-Go gets their version of the Grammys this weekend in our Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of The Go-Go Museum & Café, which announced the finalists and categories for the 2020 Go-Go Awards, highlighting the best of the best in Go-Go music.

The awards ceremony will be streaming live this Sunday, November 22, at 7:00 p.m., ET. Nominees across 24 categories will be up for awards highlighting every facet of the genre. There's even a category spotlighting Go-Go's expansion into other cities such as Miami, Atlanta, and Richmond, Virginia.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because Go-Go is the official music of Washington, D.C. As in "lawmakers put it on the books" official. Its impact on this region cannot be overstated.

The 2020 Go-Go Awards are Coming!

This year the Go-Go Awards are going virtual, because The Rona is so disrespectful. We are excited for this year's ceremony because Go-Go is life, and also because we are one of the producing partners! https://t.co/GBffY9OgJH — Risikat Okedeyi (@KatsKornerCo) November 15, 2020

This is also the Most D.C. Thing because it's been a year of challenges for the Go-Go community thanks to the impact of COVID-19. Go-Go bands have had to find creative ways to keep the beat going without many live venue options. In true D.C. fashion, that didn't stop these talented musicians from doing what they love. This Sunday, the 2020 Go-Go Awards will celebrate them, their spirit, and the culture. Check out WUSA9.com to find out how to RSVP to watch live.