A photo caption worthy of a Comedy Central Roast is today's Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Whitebronco_notOJ on Reddit.

Great handle by the way.

Whitebronco posted this picture of Black Lives Matter Plaza from Saturday with the headline, "Thousands of nice young people arrive to help a senior citizen move."

This is the Most D.C. Thing because if there's one thing D.C excels at, it's "petty." This is the "dark side of the moon" level of shade. The two most D.C. of things can be found here: politics and joning.

Folks in D.C. will roast you under the table. Presidents are no exception. These jokes are rated "E" for "Everybody." This is actually pretty chill compared to some of the celebrations since there is no one doing the "Cha-Cha Slide" and no "You About to Lose Your Job" serenades.