As he leaves office, Donald Trump attempts to turn history inside out | Hear Me Out

With the release of the 1776 commission, Donald Trump once again attempts to rewrite the history of this country.

WASHINGTON — In the final hours leading up to today’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s White House has released its 1776 report.

While claiming to present a non-partisan view of our collective history, what the authors of the report have done instead is turn it inside out -- distorting, and in some places, outright lying about our national story.

In the report, slave holders become abolitionists. Black Americans receive special privilege and preferential treatment. Identity politics, born in the Civil Rights movement, has become the true threat to democracy.

The report is awful, and releasing it on Martin Luther King Day is despicable, but it’s not surprising. From day one, this administration has been focused on one thing: preserving power for the elevated few, while diminishing all others.

People of color, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and anyone who welcomes diversity and inclusion has been pushed aside in favor of the old guard. Those who want a return to what they think makes America great.

Wednesday at noon Joseph Robinette Biden will take the oath of office, becoming our nation’s 46th president. He comes in at a fractured time in our history, but an opportunity has been given to him by 80 million citizens, to help us get to that point where we’re walking side by side.

It won’t be easy, and he’ll need our prayers. But hopefully, the Biden/Harris team will get the job done.