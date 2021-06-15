100 local restaurants gather for regional hiring fair, helping people get back to work

Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington hosted the free job fair at the Woodrow Wilson Plaza.

WASHINGTON — As more states lift COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and allow restaurants to, once again, operate at full capacity, many restaurants continue to struggle to get back up to full staff.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington hosted a hiring fair with more than 100 restaurant employers.

The event took place outdoors at the Woodrow Wilson Plaza and helped local employers fill open positions in their restaurants, including managers, servers, cooks and more.

"This is the first step in making sure people are aware of what opportunities are out there as everyone is re-engaging in the workforce once again," said Kathy Hollinger, the President Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

A lot goes into re-engaging vendors and the food supply as restrictions lift.

"We knew it was going to be hard. We knew we were going to see a lot of loss and we knew that the staffing process was going to be slow but hopeful in terms of ramping up for the fall," said Hollinger.

During the pandemic, many restaurant operators were forced to be creative, with takeout and delivery options.

"Our restaurant industry had to reimagine every possible line of business as they got through it but I think we are going to see a lot more creativity as we move forward," said Hollinger.

Now as more states focus on reopening, their big challenge is how to rehire enough employees to meet the increased demand.

"Take this time to think about what you need to put in place to be fully operational internally. This is really the time to step back up but again it’s been 15 months of a very different lifestyle for both a restaurant owner and for employees.

The hiring event takes place at Woodrow Wilson Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.