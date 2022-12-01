A look at what's new for CBS in 2022 airing on WUSA9

Here is a look at the new CBS Entertainment content that is coming to WUSA9 viewers in 2022.

WASHINGTON — CBS Entertainment has some great new shows and content coming to WUSA9 viewers in 2022.

Award shows, primetime dramas and NFL playoff games are just some of the content you will see in the new year.

Below is a look at what you have to look forward to from CBS Entertainment of WUSA9:

Good Sam

Airing: 10 p.m. Wednesdays on WUSA9

GOOD SAM stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

The Amazing Race

Airing: 9 p.m. Wednesdays on WUSA9

THE AMAZING RACE is a multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan, where teams of two embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

AFC Championship

CBS will air the National Football League's AFC Championship Game that will be played on Sunday, January 30 at 3:05 p.m. on WUSA9/CBS.

There will also be multiple NFL Playoff games that will air on WUSA9 over the next few weeks leading up to the AFC Championship, including the AFC Wild Card Game on January 16.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

NOTE: The upcoming Grammy Awards was postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The Recording Academy® has revealed nominees for THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® and announced that, for the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the general field categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year’s top nominees include Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7). As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

“This is an exciting day for music,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “These nominations beautifully reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape. I congratulate all of the nominees and everyone who submitted work. I’m also so proud of our voters. They voted in record numbers and brought their very best to evaluating the work of their peers, and I thank them on behalf of the entire music community.”

Undercover Boss

Airing: 8 p.m. Fridays on WUSA9