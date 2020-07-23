State Fair of Virginia canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers said the 2021 State Fair of Virginia will take place September 24-October 3.

DOSWELL, Va. — The State Fair of Virginia won't happen this year.

State Fair of Virginia organizers said they spent endless hours trying to figure out options to hold the large event before deciding to cancel it.

They said there was no realistic financial model that stayed within Virginia's Phase 3 guidelines that caps crowd size to 1,000 for fairs and events.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the fair.

Vendors that paid a deposit will be given 100% refunds on deposits or balances paid for the 2020 fair.

The State Fair said it's considering options to provide the popular fair food.