Stafford father, daughter to compete in CBS dance competition series

Come Dance With Me will premiere on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD, Va. — A father and daughter duo from Stafford, Virginia will compete in a brand new dance competition from CBS.

Come Dance With Me will premiere on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. According to a release from CBS, the episode will conclude with a surprising twist.

The new dance competition series will star 12 dance teams, each comprised of one extremely talented kid dancer and their untrained parent. Together the pairs will compete for the chance to win the grand prize of $100,000.

In the series premiere, the teams will perform to hit songs, including Grown Woman by Beyonce and We Will Rock You by Queen.

Following the teams' performances, the judges, Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda, will give their expert opinions.

Throughout the season, the teams will be taught different dance routines from hip hop to ballroom and the pairs will perform each week in hopes of earning a top score from the judges. At the end of each episode, the two lowest-scoring teams will battle each other in a freestyle dance-off, as the judges determine which team will be eliminated.