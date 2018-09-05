SEAL TEAM on Wednesday nights!

Series star David Boreanaz goes behind the camera to direct "The Graveyard of Empires." This new episode airs May 9 from 9-10 p.m.

"The Graveyard of Empires" - Following a helicopter crash, the SEAL Team must proceed with the mission as hostiles bear down on them and an injured and impaired Jason goes after their target alone.

Show fans will be happy to hear that SEAL TEAM has been renewed for the 2018-2019 season. Placement on the CBS programming schedule will be announced on Wednesday, May 16, same day as the season finale.

