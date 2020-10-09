Revisiting history at the National Postal Museum

As some local Redditors pointed out, it might be the Smithsonian’s most underrated museum.

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service has been in the headlines for months as we’ve all come to rely on mail more than ever during the pandemic. Of course, there’s no better place to learn about this American service than right here in The District.

As some local Redditors pointed out, The United States Postal Museum might be the Smithsonian’s most underrated treasure.

WUSA 9 spoke to the Chief Curator and the Public Programs Planner to get an inside look at what there is to learn at the Postal Museum.

“The building is just to me, it's stunningly beautiful. It's over 100 years old at this point, it was built in 1914.”

The building Chief Curator Daniel Piazza is talking about was D.C.’s former city post office. The building used to be buzzing with locals coming in to check their mail. Today, it’s a place where people can learn about everything from politics and civil rights to the history of baseball and national parks.

Topics that are represented in museums across the world, but none quite like at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, where United States history comes to life in a unique way.

“Our exhibits are always so different from everybody else's because we really do a deep dive into how these subjects interact with and are represented by stamps and the mail,” Piazza explained.

Piazza is a lifelong history buff and stamp enthusiast. After nearly 14 years with the museum, he knows better than most the relevance that postal history has when it comes to today’s current events - especially the topic of voting by mail. He recalled that the concept of voting by mail goes back to the presidential election of 1864. Even back then, Americans had many questions about how it might work, just as they do today.



“We sometimes flatter ourselves — we think that we have all these new problems, and we have all these new ideas, but a lot of it is really actually very old,” Piazza said.

Even though the museum is currently closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, you can find a lot of information from their exhibits on their social media pages and their website, from activities for kids to new topics for adults.