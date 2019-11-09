WASHINGTON — If you are one of the millions of people who enjoy taking photos of your furry friends, be ready to step up your photo game.

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, which will have six new colors, improved night mode functionality, longer battery life and yes- portrait mode for pets.

The new iPhone 11 will be available to the public starting Sep.20

Apple

So what exactly is portrait mode?

Portrait mode instantly creates a depth-of-field effect that allows users to blur out the background of their photo while still keeping the subject super sharp. With portrait mode, users are also able to apply a variety of quality lighting effects like contour lighting, natural lighting and even stage lighting to enhance their shots. The iPhone 11 will also add a new effect to the list- the high-key mono effect, which will create a crisp, monochromatic look on photos.

While portrait mode was already available on previous models of the phone like the iPhoneX and XS, the feature was only able to detect human faces and had a tough time recognizing others.

Beyond the upgraded lenses, the new phones will also feature a dual-camera system that aims at improving a wider field of range and 4K video capability. Videos will also be able to be shot in "slofie" mode- slow-motion videos only available on the front-facing cameras.

The announcement of the new features has blown up on social media, with pet owners everywhere exclaiming their excitement:

Where can you get the new iPhone?

While Apple announced the phone on Tuesday, the iPhone 11 won't be available to preorder until Friday, September 13. The phone will be available in stores and online beginning Friday, September 20. Prices start at $699 and depend on the model.

For a full list of the iPhone 11 features, check out Apple's website.

