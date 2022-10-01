OWN announces 'Love & Marriage: DC'

The show is a spin-off of the network's successful original franchise Love & Marriage: Huntsville.

WASHINGTON — A new reality show set in the District will premiere later this year.

Love & Marriage: DC will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in spring 2022.

The new reality show set in the District will follow successful power couples and they navigate both the business world and their personal lives. The new series will be led by “The Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique and Chris Samuels. The couple will be joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

Viewers can watch Love & Marriage: Huntsville Saturdays at 8 p.m. while waiting for the new series set in the DMV to premiere.