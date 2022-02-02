Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2022 induction nominees: Pat Benatar, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie make the list

The final list of inductees will be revealed in May.

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has revealed the 17 nominees being considered for induction in 2022 -- including seven who made the list for the first time ever.

Drum roll, please… And the nominees are…

Beck (first-time nominee)

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first-year eligible)

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

A Tribe Called Quest (first-time nominee)

Dionne Warwick

Scroll down to the bottom of this story to sample music from each nominee.

The list of inductees will be announced in May 2022 with the induction ceremony set for this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

HOW INDUCTEES ARE CHOSEN

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

FAN VOTE

Here’s your chance to help influence the final list of inductees. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has opened its fan vote once again. You can cast a ballot daily HERE or at the museum itself in Cleveland.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

Voting ends April 29.

MUSIC FROM EACH NOMINEE

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Editor's note: Video in the player below contains explicit language.

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

Editor's note: Video in the player below contains explicit language.

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Editor's note: The music video below contains explicit language.

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

