Music

Rooftop concerts at MLK Library highlight go-go, punk rock

Here's a closer look at the lineup for both concert series.

WASHINGTON — You'll have a chance to see bands from two of D.C.'s most influential music genres beginning this month on the rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

First up, the library will host a series of go-go concerts. Sundays in June, the Go-Go on the Rooftop series will feature free shows from Sirius Company (June 4), Rare Essence (June 11) and Black Alley (June 18). All three shows are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's all part of a celebration of Black Music Month

While go-go is D.C.'s official music, the District also has a long history with the punk rock genre. D.C.'s Punk Archive is also hosting a series of concerts on the library's rooftop.

On June 7, Teen Mortgage will take the stage along with Grady and Fantazma

On July 5, Bad Moves, Glitterer and Outerloop are performing. 

Then, Aug. 2, Hammered Hulls, Jenny Hates Techno and Emotional World will close out the series. 

