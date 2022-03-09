Lionel Richie in DC to receive Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Richie is in the capital being treated to a tribute concert that will air on PBS on May 17.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 14.

Lionel Richie is in the nation's capital — no, not just to say "hello" — but to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Richie will be treated Wednesday to an exclusive tribute concert that is sure to have attendees "dancing on the ceiling." There will be performances by Gloria Estefan (a previous honoree), Luke Bryan, Boyz II Men, Miguel, Chris Stapleton, Audra Day and Yolanda Adams.

It will be hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson and will even feature a special performance by Richie himself.

Though the concert is invite-only, people at home will have a chance to watch a broadcast of the concert at 7 p.m. May 17 on PBS

From pop hits like "All Night Long" to anthem ballads like "Endless Love," Richie's music has made its mark on the fabric of the country.

During the #GershwinPrize dinner celebration @SpeakerPelosi and Members of Congress presented 2022 Gershwin Prize recipient @LionelRichie a flag that flew over the US Capitol in his honor.@WhipClyburn @DorisMatsui @RepBryanSteil pic.twitter.com/ogdBtLMtkT — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) March 9, 2022

He's sold over 125 million albums worldwide and has four Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and he was a 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree. This award isn't his only major honor this year; he's a nominee for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We're spending this week celebrating #GershwinPrize honoree @LionelRichie. Yesterday, he toured the Library and looked at some of our special collections. Tonight, he and special guests will perform at a concert that will air on @PBS on May 17th! https://t.co/Olab7msy7s pic.twitter.com/uL81AGztXr — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) March 9, 2022

Richie joined Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden for a live-streamed conversation Monday about the award.

“This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” Richie said.“I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”

The award from the Library of Congress, named for the songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin honors artists whose music "reflect their influence, impact and achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding."