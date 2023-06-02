Grammy Award-winning singer Kim Petras to perform in DC this October

Petras made history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop group/duo performance.

WASHINGTON — This October, for one night only, singer/songwriter Kim Petras will take the stage in Washington, D.C. for her Feed the Beast World Tour.

The German pop star will perform at The Anthem in Southwest on Thursday, October 12.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets to see her perform start at $59.50 per person for general admission.

In 2022, Petras made history as the first publicly-open transgender solo artist to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The following year, Petras and English singer Sam Smith took home a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single "Unholy," which they also performed during the awards ceremony.

In doing so, Petras and Smith became the first openly transgender and nonbinary winners of that specific award. Not to be confused with the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award, Wendy Carlos, a pioneer in synth and electronic music.

"Unholy," featured on Smith's album "Gloria," stayed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs for six weeks.

The song was first released on September 22, after Smith and Petras both began teasing the single on TikTok.