Museum in DC holds block party in honor of 50 years of Hip Hop

WASHINGTON — Outside of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a celebration will last late into the evening Saturday, as hundreds gather for a Hip Hop Block Party.

The event marks 50 years since the birth of Hip Hop.

Artists such as J.Period, Monie Love, Adam Blackstone, Remy Ma, and D.C. legend Sugar Bear took the main stage to perform. A full list of performers can be found here.

"It's part of America," said Helena Lewis, who was in town from New York to celebrate.

Lewis was one of hundreds who were visiting the iconic Smithsonian museum to celebrate the anniversary.

"I carry so much pride with actually just being in this museum highlighting the significance and the importance of the African culture," she said.

The event brought together Hip Hop fans from multiple generations, both young and old. Darren Jackson was at the event with his five-year-old son.

"I want him to understand the culture," Jackson said. "So he can keep the culture going and appreciate the culture."

In the shadow of the Washington Monument, the musical performances are planned to last until 11 p.m. A surprise guest is listed to perform at 10 p.m., although organizers remained tight-lipped about this performer leading up to the Block Party.

Fans like Antoine Smith reflected on a half-century of Hip Hop.

“I think it’s timeless," he said. "It really captures a space and time when you hear lyrics - when you hear references. It’s timeless.”