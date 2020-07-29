'We got to believe in each other' | Hip hop artist aims to motivate others to make an impact

Beyond a beat that will make you move Priest da Nomad hopes his brand of social activism will motivate all of us to make an impact where we can.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County native and local hip hop pioneer Priest da Nomad is a storyteller, using his music to talk about social issues facing D.C. and the nation. His latest video for the song “Motivation” is a true snapshot of the times with performers in their "zoom" boxes.

Priest's video explores the health care crisis, food insecurity, the Black Lives Matter movement and even at-home workouts. Mental health is also represented, with a look at the depression brought on by the quarantine, especially for artists whose livelihoods are at risk because of the pandemic.

“DJ’s, singers, vocalists, painters -- people have been really going through it," Priest said. "You've been really seeing people having mental breakdowns. People that are in the video were going through some real serious things when I called them to do this and their spirits got lifted just by being a part of this.”

Priest said his images of hope and humanity are all intentional and meant to motivate his audience to help one another.

“Sometimes you have to put the energy out there so that it can manifest even when you're not feeling it,” Priest said. "We got to believe in each other and we got to believe that the times we're in right now are not the times we have to be in. We can change that.”