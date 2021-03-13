'We couldn’t have wished for anything greater' | DC choral group hopes for Grammy win

The Cathedral Choral Society is one of five nominees for the Best Choral Performance, Classical Grammy Award on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Members of the resident symphonic chorus at Washington National Cathedral will be among the many nominees a part of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on CBS this Sunday.

The Cathedral Choral Society, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, is made up of around 130 members from D.C. and the surrounding region. On Sunday, the group hopes to win the Grammy in the Best Choral Performance, Classical category.

"At some point, I just checked my phone and I saw I had all of these text messages from lots of different people saying congratulations!" Musical Director Steven Fox, who remembered back to the day when nominees for the 2021 awards were announced, said. "We couldn’t have really asked for a nicer gift during this really difficult time.”

The choral society's performance of "Kastalski: Requiem" was recorded back in October of 2018 but was finally released in August last year.

Like nearly everyone across the world, the group had to overcome challenges due to the pandemic in 2020.

Fox said that the choral society was forced to hold many gatherings on Zoom while some conducted recordings at their own homes.

"Early on in the pandemic, it was identified that singing together in the same room is one of the riskiest things you could do," he said. "It was a struggle for us over the last year to keep the chorus engaged and keep our audience engaged.”

As the months went on, Fox said the choral society was able to hold socially distanced practices at the Washington National Cathedral before being able to put on virtual concerts and content for others to see.

"This pandemic had us pivot and essentially reinvent the wheel and the presentations for us as choruses," Development Associate Gabriela Calderon said. "Part of the issue we found during the pandemic was not being able to come together and create music. With resilience and thinking outside the box and a lot of creativity, we were able to figure ways to address these.”

"Kastalski: Requiem" dates back over 100 years to the end of World War I.

According to Fox, the song was written to honor the soldiers who died in the conflict.

For the performance three years ago, the Cathedral Choral Society invited other choirs and orchestras from around the country to join them at Washington National Cathedral.

With the release finally coming last summer, Fox said the comparison to the current tragedy being experienced around the world with COVID-19 ended up being particularly poignant.

"It’s written with the purpose of comforting those who had lost loved ones in World War I," the conductor said. "It translates 100 years later to the battle that we’re going through right now to try and defeat this virus. People that we know and so many of our colleagues, friends and family members have lost people close to them. I think that’s why the music spoke so directly to a lot of music lovers.”

"It was something that was needed," Calderon added. "I’m often of the belief that some things happen for a reason. I think the way things aligned and the release aligned, it happened for a reason.”

The "Kastalski: Requiem" performance is one of five up for the Best Choral Performance Grammy Award.

The performance's producer, Blanton Alspaugh, is also in the running for the Classical Producer of the Year Grammy Award.

Fox said the choral society was planning to gather on Zoom while watching the Grammy Awards show on CBS.

After a challenging year for so many people, Fox said seeing the Cathedral Choral Society being recognized for such a prestigious honor brought a rewarding feeling.