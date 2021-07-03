x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Grammys

Cardi B, Billie Eilish among artists performing at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards

The GRAMMYs were originally set for Jan. 31, but the show was delayed due to COVID concerns.
Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Cardi B performs onstage during Day 1 of Music Midtown 2019, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — The full lineup of performers has been announced for the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards, airing live from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on March 14 on 10 Tampa Bay.

The Recording Academy says the artists will practice social distancing while coming together to celebrate music amid the ongoing pandemic.

The show, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will be broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Performers will include:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Black Pumas
  • Cardi B
  • BTS
  • Brandi Carlile
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Billie Eilish
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Haim
  • Brittany Howard
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Lil Baby
  • Dua Lipa
  • Chris Martin
  • John Mayer
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Maren Morris
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift

In addition to being able to watch on 10 Tampa Bay, music fans will be able to stream the show live on Paramount+.

Dubbed "Music's Biggest Night," the show will pay tribute to independent venues that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night," CBS announced in a news release.

You can get the full list of nominees here.

RELATED: 63rd annual Grammy Awards: Full list of nominees

RELATED: Latin Grammy winner from Tampa shares how he got to where he is

RELATED: Chick Corea, Jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter