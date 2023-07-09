'It's up to me to get the sound out of the plant' | DC artist makes music using an unusual instrument

In 2018, Kevin Chambers, aka Imka, founded the D.C.-based record label/creative studio Evidence of Yesterday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. artist is making music with the most unusual instrument.

Kevin Chambers, a.k.a Imka, is the founder of Evidence of Yesterday, a record label/creative studio based in Washington, D.C. He is a self-described biotherapeutic musician who uses plants to tell a story.

"I remember I had seen something online a couple years ago about a device you could hook up and make music with plants," Chambers explains. After this discovery, he began experimenting.

He says using the device to make music from plants is extremely simple. All you have to do is plug it in, get the information, and run that information through a program. Chambers says he uses Ableton Live for this.

"It's pretty much up to me to get the sounds out of the plants. You know, for what I see or for what I feel that's in the environment," he adds.

Chambers says there are two ways to hear the music. The album is available on all social media platforms or you are invited to attend one of his Health - + sound baths at the Eaton Hotel in Northwest D.C.

"I take the way I make music in the studio, you know with the plants, and bring it into a live format," says Chambers on what the sound bath experience is like.

Chambers says he wants to use the album as a centerpiece to decompress the mind, body, and soul.

To hear the full album of the live plant audio conversation by Imka, click here.

For a full schedule of future in-person Health - + soundbath classes at Eaton Workshop DC, click here.

Chambers not only creates the art for his albums, but also his merch. He is a photographer and videographer, and has worked with both local and national acts.