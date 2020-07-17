Chuck Brown's son, Wiley Brown, said he believed his dad would have wanted to do something to support musicians during the coronavirus' spread.

WASHINGTON — If you’re a fan of Go-Go music, there is a new way to support some of your favorite artists in the genre.

The Chuck Brown Band, Steve Roy, and a member of the band, Still Familiar, will perform with several other musical acts Friday night starting at 9 p.m. in the "Go-Go Relief" livestream.

The event, which is organized by the Chuck Brown Foundation, aims to financially assist Go-Go bands who are having trouble making a living due to the coronavirus’ spread.

Chuck Brown’s son Wiley Brown, who also plays in the Chuck Brown Band, said the groups are excited to perform on Facebook and YouTube.

He said his dad would have approved of the livestream fundraiser.

“I feel like it's something my dad would definitely do, if he was still living,” he said. “He would want to do something for the Go-Go community right now.”

Brown mentioned that Go-Go musicians are not the only people in the music industry impacted by the coronavirus’ spread. He said Friday’s livestream fundraiser will help people behind the scenes as well.

“It’s very hard, for those people who rely on Go-Go, not only the artists and the people who are in the bands, but you also have sound men, your security teams, there are so many other parts that go along with Go-Go in general,” he said.

If you would like to watch Friday’s livestream concert, you can watch it on Facebook here or YouTube here.