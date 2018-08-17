Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest at Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery following an Aug. 31 funeral at Greater Grace Temple on the city's west side, her family told the Free Press today via a spokesperson.

The funeral will follow a public viewing Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Midtown, where Franklin will lie in state. The viewing will run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Greater Grace, which seats about 4,000, has been the site of funerals for many notable Detroit figures, including Rosa Parks, Marcus Belgrave and the Four Tops' Levi Stubbs.

The funeral, at 10 a.m. Aug. 31, will be limited to family members, friends and selected guests, and is expected to draw dignitaries, musicians and other high-profile figures from around the world.

The public viewing in the Wright Museum's spacious rotunda, at 315 E. Warren.

Information was provided by Gwendolyn Quinn, the Franklin family's representative.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report had an incorrect date for the funeral, based on information from a source. This story has been corrected.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press