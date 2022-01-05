Adams Morgan PorchFest returns on Saturday, Oct. 15

Over 70 local bands are set to perform this Saturday at PorchFest in DC's Adams Morgan neighborhood. The free music festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video is of Petworth's PorchFest published in May of 2022.

Just let go and let the music sweep your cares away as PorchFest returns to D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood on Saturday, October 15.

The free music festival will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Seventeen porches, patios, and stoops will become stages for the day, drawing music-lovers from around the region into the tree-lined streets and small businesses of Adams Morgan.

Attendees can pick up a music map and wristband at the event headquarters located at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads NW in Truist Bank Plaza.

Event officials say wristbands are FREE and provide attendees with dozens of discounts at various businesses in Adams Morgan.

After stopping by the headquarters, guests are encouraged to stroll around the neighborhood to watch nonstop musical performances from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy food and drinks from local businesses as well as shop for unique gifts at boutiques in the area.

Performances will include nearly every musical genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, bluegrass, classical and pop.

Each PorchFest location will host up to four 45-minute sets, all of which are free and open for all to enjoy.

Anyone attending who posts a video or photo at the festival is asked to tag #AdMoPorchFest on social media.

Editor's note: The above video was published before Adams Morgan PorchFest was rescheduled from Oct. 1, 2022 to Oct. 15, 2022.

Editor's Note: The official schedule for 2022 Adams Morgan PorchFest is subject to change.

