Euphoria, Gaslit, Pam & Tommy, The Tinder Swindler | The shows everyone is asking about in the DMV

Who even talks about Tiger King anymore? Here are the latest shows people are searching.

WASHINGTON — Teens with drugs, the Watergate Scandal, a stolen sex tape and a conman on Tinder. These are the topics the four most-searched shows in the DMV deal with.

Whether you are looking for something new to binge, want to get excited about a new political drama, find out how a celebrity sex tape was stolen and put online in 1997 or make sure to watch the latest documentary to hit Netflix (who even talks about Tiger King anymore?) we’ve got your back.

Here is a breakdown of the four most-searched shows in the DMV.

Euphoria

Stars: Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney

Synopsis: Euphoria follows high school students into a dark world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. While the show’s characters are teens, the show deals with very mature issues. The HBO series is an adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name.

Where to watch: HBO & HBOmax

Airtime: Sundays at 9 p.m.

Gaslit

Stars: Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as John and Martha Mitchell

Synopsis: Gaslit is a new political drama that focuses on the true story of John and Martha Mitchell and the Watergate Scandal. Martha (portrayed by Julia Roberts) became famous for speaking out during the Watergate Scandal that forced President Richard Nixon to resign. Nixon once said, “If it hadn’t been for Martha Mitchell, there’d have been no Watergate.”

Where to watch: Starz

Premieres: Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m.

Pam & Tommy

Stars: Sebastian Stan and Lilly James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Synopsis: Pam & Tommy focuses on the true story of how a disgruntled contractor (played by Seth Rogan) stole a sex tape starring Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) and Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James). The stolen tape hit the web in 1997. This show focuses on how a tape meant to have just been seen by two people became a part of pop culture history forever.

Where to watch: Hulu

The Tinder Swindler

Synopsis: The latest documentary to hit the streaming service focuses on the true story of Shimon Hayut, also known as Simon Leviev or the Tinder Swindler. Hayut, an Israeli fugitive, used Tinder to start relationships with wealthy women, later using them to take thousands of dollars. He was arrested in 2019 but according to the news site The Times of Israel, Hayut was released after only five months for “good behavior.”