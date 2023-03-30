x
Member of LFO dies days before he was supposed to perform at Y2K Pink Party

According to bandmate Brad Fischetti, Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has died at the age of 47.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A member of LFO has died just days before the 90's boyband was set to perform at the Y2K Pink Party at Westfield Montgomery Mall.

According to bandmate Brad Fischetti, Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has died at the age of 47.

"Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind," Fischetti wrote on Instagram. "The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away."

There is no word on how Gillis died at this time.

LFO is mostly known for their pop-rap single "Summer Girls," which featured the lyric "I like girls that wear Abercrombie and Fitch." 

The announcement of his death comes just days before LFO was set to play at the Y2K Pink Party at Westfield Montgomery Mall alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O’TOWN, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.

WUSA9 has reached out to the Y2K Pink Party organizers for comment. We have yet to hear back. 

