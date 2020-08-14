x
Maryland hairstylist travels across the DMV to give safe cuts and styles outside

Credit: Sara Vaziri

WASHINGTON — Like so many people during the coronavirus pandemic, Sara Vaziri of Rockville, Maryland lost her job. After six years of working as a local hairstylist, her salon permanently shut down, leaving her out of the work that she loved.

With only a couple of contacts from old clients on her phone, she reached out to see if anyone could still use her services. She found that people still wanted to get a fresh cut or style, but they were nervous about being indoors for so long when getting their hair done.

"So I said we're going to do this outside, and they loved it," Vaziri said. "Now everybody knows me for the outside hairstyles. Right now I feel like a gardener because all I'm doing is cutting hair on decks, backyards, playgrounds."

It’s not just a quick cut that she does in a local park or driveway, either. It’s everything you can get done in a salon, from highlights to blowouts and beyond.

"There's nothing I can't do or I don't do," she explained.

Now, Vaziri spends her weeks driving all over the DMV, giving styles to people that are sometimes as far as a three-hour roundtrip away.

"It's a little more stressful," Vaziri said. "I have to be more prepared for each visit. And [I just have to] think about what can go wrong, and what they could need."

In the last two and a half months and after styling more than sixty clients, Vaziri said creating her own schedule and connecting with clients makes it all worth it. 

"I love it when I see my clients happy at the end because they needed the haircut," she said. "It's really satisfying. That's what keeps me going, seeing my clients happy."

You find more about Sara Vaziri or book an appointment by messaging her Facebook or Instagram.

