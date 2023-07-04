Calling all DC residents: Do you want to be cast on 'Love is Blind'?

Are you ready for a committed relationship? Do you need to see the person first?

WASHINGTON — Do you believe that love is truly blind, and if so, are you willing to test that theory?

Casting directors with the hit Netflix show "Love is Blind" are calling for willing singles to apply for the latest season in not one, two, but three cities including Washington, D.C.

With season four of the show just wrapping up in Seattle, directors continue to cast for the fifth season, which is expected to be released in the fall of 2023.

There are rumors swirling around that the latest season will actually take place in the District, but this news has not been confirmed.

Anyone can apply online to be on the show.

Casting professionals are also reaching out to potential daters through a variety of mediums including directly reaching out through social media platforms.

In addition, several local businesses are getting in on the action and scouting for talent this year.

Last week, Kinetic Content, the production company for the show, posted more casting calls for Washington, D.C., Denver, Minneapolis, and St. Paul on Instagram.

For anyone who's been living under a rock, "Love is Blind" is a reality TV show that pairs singles looking for love together who have never met in person to see if their connection is more than skin deep.

Each season, the show highlights 15 people who go on "blind dates" to find a romantic connection. If a connection is made, these dates could lead to a blind proposal, which is where the couples get to see the love of their lives for the first time.

After meeting, the couples date in the real world for a few weeks to see if they really have what it takes to succeed at being married.