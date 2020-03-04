WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sara and Marco Sylvester had big wedding plans that would have brought guests to the nation's capital from as far as Texas and Peru. However, the global spread of CVOID-19 brought those plans to a grinding halt.

On March 30, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a stay-at-home order to keep residents from leaving their homes as frequently during the coronavirus pandemic. The order was scheduled to go into effect Wednesday, April 1, at 12:01 a.m.

But that didn't stop the happy couple from getting married.

On Tuesday, March 31, The Sylvesters were able to organize a small wedding with less than 10 people at Capitol Hill Baptist Church, while abiding by social distancing rules.

RELATED: DC issues stay-at-home order: Here's what you can leave your house for

RELATED: What is a stay-at-home order?

They streamed their wedding ceremony on Instagram Live so their friends and family from out of town could tune in and support. The rest of their family and friends lined up in a car procession outside of the church to congratulate the newlyweds as they exited.

Karl Gunnard and Anna Meyer



To Marco's surprise, Sara booked his favorite trombone player, Travis Gardner, affectionately known as "the trombone king of D.C.", to serenade them on the street.

Gardner played "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You" as they shared their first dance on the street.

This wedding to remember was captured by two talented D.C. photographers, Karl Gunnard and Anna Meyer.

The couple has one request! If you or anyone you know took videos of their wedding on the street, please send it to them on Instagram.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

RELATED: Committing despite coronavirus: How a DC couple memorialized their should-have-been wedding day

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.