LEGO reveals 'Hocus Pocus' cottage set

INDIANAPOLIS — The home of the Sanderson sisters can now come to your living room.

The cottage from the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus" has been released as a LEGO set that you can play with once you're done building it.

In addition to a graveyard, the museum gift shop, a Book of Spells and the witches' bat-infested bedroom, the set includes a water wheel that turns to make pink "smoke" puff out of the chimney and a cauldron with a fire that illuminates with the help of a LEGO light brick.

There are multiple ways to open the cottage to view the details inside.

Say the magic words to get early access to the new LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus building set!https://t.co/oOFCUstOod pic.twitter.com/j163EaQdVY — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 1, 2023

There are seven minifigures included in the 2,316-piece set: the three Sanderson sisters, Max and Dani Dennison, Allison Watts, and Thackery Binx — in cat form — along with other accessories.

The completed cottage stands about 10 1/2 inches tall, 10 inches wide and 9 inches deep.

The set was created by a fan designer and voted on by LEGO fans. It was made available to LEGO VIP members on July 1 and had its global reveal on July 4.

Orders placed July 4 will ship by July 21.