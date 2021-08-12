Kennedy Center, Ford's Theatre will now require vaccination to enter shows

WASHINGTON — Starting Sept 1., show-goers, staff, ushers and volunteers will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated in order to attend performances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Ford’s Theatre, according to a statement released by the centers Thursday.
This means patrons must show a government-issued photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to gain entry into the events. Attendees will also need to wear masks, except while eating and drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
Ticket holders who do not comply with the new policies will not be allowed to enter.
A vaccine mandate will also be issued for all artists, staff, ushers, and volunteers.
“Our audiences have stuck by us with great solidarity over these last many months,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “As we welcome them back to the Kennedy Center and enjoy live performances once again, it is also our duty to ensure our patrons’ health and security, as well as the safety of our performers and staff. Working together we can get back to what we love—the arts—but we must reopen cautiously and responsibly. These new measures will reduce risk and help all arts venues maintain the forward momentum we are feeling right now.”
Here's what you need to enter the Kennedy Center and Ford Theatre:
- Proof of vaccine: can be displayed on a smartphone or physical copy of a vaccination card or vaccination record.
- Government-issued photo ID: driver’s licenses and passports. Patrons younger than 18 may present a school photo ID
“Fully vaccinated” means that 14 days have passed since either the second shot of a CDC or WHO-approved two-shot vaccine or since the administration of a CDC or WHO-approved one-shot vaccine.
Exceptions will be made for those who are under 12 years of age or for patrons with a medical condition or closely-held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Those patrons must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For more information on the acceptable types of COVID-19 tests, click here.
