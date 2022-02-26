Keegan Theatre releases lineup for 25th season

WASHINGTON — One of the city's premiere community theatres has announced its lineup for its 25th anniversary season, and guests can expect both Tony-award nominated shows and regional premieres of critically-acclaimed dramas.
With seven different musicals and plays to choose from over the next year, this season also marks the first time Dupont's Keegan Theatre partners with Challenging Racism, an Arlington-based organization that runs workshops to educate people about the prevalence and inequities of institutional and systemic racism, as stated on the theater's website.
Here's a quick rundown of the 2021-2022 season at Keegan:
Coming in 2021
Good People
From August 28 through September 25
N
From October 23 through November 20
An Irish Carol
From December 10 through December 31
Coming in 2022
Trans Am
January 29 through February 26, 2022
Yoga Play
March 26 through April 23
The Boiler Room Series
May 10 through May 22
Shakespeare in Love
June 18 through July 16
The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful (and Her Dog!)
July 5 through 24
For more information regarding tickets and showtimes, please visit Keegan Theatre's website.
