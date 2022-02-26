Keegan Theatre releases lineup for 25th season

The 2021-2022 season will feature seven different musicals and plays.

WASHINGTON — One of the city's premiere community theatres has announced its lineup for its 25th anniversary season, and guests can expect both Tony-award nominated shows and regional premieres of critically-acclaimed dramas.

With seven different musicals and plays to choose from over the next year, this season also marks the first time Dupont's Keegan Theatre partners with Challenging Racism, an Arlington-based organization that runs workshops to educate people about the prevalence and inequities of institutional and systemic racism, as stated on the theater's website.

Here's a quick rundown of the 2021-2022 season at Keegan:

Coming in 2021

Good People

From August 28 through September 25

From October 23 through November 20

An Irish Carol

From December 10 through December 31

Coming in 2022

Trans Am

January 29 through February 26, 2022

Yoga Play

March 26 through April 23

The Boiler Room Series

May 10 through May 22

Shakespeare in Love

June 18 through July 16

The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful (and Her Dog!)

July 5 through 24

For more information regarding tickets and showtimes, please visit Keegan Theatre's website.