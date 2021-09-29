Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

James Spears had been the primary controller of the conservatorship since 2008.

LOS ANGELES — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed Wednesday with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator.

The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Spears’ attorney has been aggressively pushing for the ouster of her father since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!”

“We’re making history right now,” said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. “And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental.”

