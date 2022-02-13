Meet the local contestants competing in the Jeopardy! National College Championship game

A grand prize of $250,000 and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion is on the line. Will one of our own take it home?

WASHINGTON — Aside from the many things DMV natives are proud of in our region, we have another reason to show some pride and it's the talk of the town.

Several contestants from D.C., Maryland and Virginia are competing for the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion.

36 undergrads competing in the competition came from colleges all over the United States and we're not surprised that some of them are students in our universities or from our area.

Their hard work will not go unnoticed because just like everyone else, we're trying to figure out how we're living amongst some of America's undercover geniuses.

The Jeopardy! collegiate competition will allow the winner among these shining stars to walk away with a whopping $250,000 grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion. The second-place winner takes home $100,000, and third-place takes $50,000. Fourth place get $35,000, $20,000 goes to the 8 semi-finalists eliminated and $10,000 goes to 24 quarter-finalists eliminated.

So, it looks like the majority of the squad is walking away with some cash.

The competition show will be hosted by Jeopardy!'s Mayim Bialik. Click here to look at the latest weekly match-up.

Here's the roster of participating schools and contestants from our area below:

Brown University – Max Niles, a senior majoring in History and Public Policy from Washington, D.C.

Carnegie Mellon University – Kristin Donegan, a senior majoring in Biological Sciences from Towson, Md.

College of William & Mary – Lucy Greenman, a senior majoring in Health Analytics from Sterling, Va.

Georgetown University – Nam Vu, a senior majoring in Environmental Biology from Farmingdale, N.J.

Howard University – Jess Agyepong, a senior majoring in Biology from Silver Spring, Md.

Stanford University – Isaac Applebaum, a junior majoring in Computational Biology from Bethesda, Md.